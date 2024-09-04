Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: JJP-ASP alliance names 19 candidates; ex-deputy CM Dushyant Chautala to contest from Uchana

Haryana Assembly Elections: On Wednesday, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance issued a list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. Haryana's former Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader, Dushyant Chautala, has been fielded from Uchana.

The JJP released a list of 15 candidates on Tuesday, while ASP named four candidates.

Among the 15 candidates are Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala. According to the list, Digvijay Chautala will contest from Dabwali as a JJP candidate.

On September 2, Dushyant Chautala had said he will file his nomination papers from the Uchana Assembly constituency on September 5, the very first day of filing of nominations.

Chautala had earlier also hit out at BJP in Haryana and said BJP is contesting the elections by "borrowing" candidates from other parties. He made the remarks amid the issue of a number of JJP rebel MLAs joining the BJP in recent days.

JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) have formed an alliance for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The coalition will contest all 90 Assembly seats, with JJP aiming for 70 and ASP targeting 20.

Previously, former JJP leaders Sunil Sangwan, Sanjay Kablana, and Devender Singh Babli joined the BJP, predicting a third term for the party in Haryana.

The election for Haryana’s 90-member legislative assembly is scheduled for October 5, with the final date for nominations set for September 12 and vote counting on October 8. The BJP and Congress, among other parties, are finalizing their candidates.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, JJP received only 0.87% of the vote share and failed to secure any seats. In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP, which won 40 seats, formed a coalition with the JJP, which secured 10 seats, while Congress obtained 31 seats. The BJP-JJP alliance was dissolved earlier this year.

The 2024 Haryana elections are expected to feature a four-way contest among the BJP, Congress, JJP, and AAP.