Haryana Assembly Polls: BJP releases first list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Saini to contest from Ladwa. Check full list

  • Haryana Assembly Polls: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the first list of 67 candidates. The assembly polls are scheduled to be held on October 5.

Published4 Sep 2024, 08:35 PM IST
Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (HT file photo)
Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (HT file photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the first list of 67 candidates for elections to 90-member Haryana Assembly.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini will be contesting from Ladwa.

Former Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar has been fielded from Badli.

— Former state Home Minister and veteran party leader Anil Vij will contest from Ambala Cantt.

— Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter Arti Singh Rao will contest from Ateli.

The assembly polls are scheduled to be held on October 5. The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

 

BJP First List
BJP Haryana candidates list.
Haryana BJP candidates list.
Haryana BJP candidates list
Haryana BJP candidates list

 

 

Devender Singh Babli, Sanjay Kablana and Shruti Choudhry, who joined the BJP recently, will contest from the Tohana, Beri and Tosham seats, respectively.

Earlier in the day, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance also issued a list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections and fielded Dushyant Chautala from Uchana and Digvijay Chautala from Dabwali.

The JJP has released the list of 15 candidates, while ASP named four candidates.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala will contest the elections from Uchana, while Digvijay Chautala will fight from Dabwali.

Haryana is likely to witness a three-way contest between the BJP, Congress-AAP, and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

The Congress and AAP are engaged in seat-sharing talks for the Haryana Assembly polls with hard bargaining from both sides.

Congress said an alliance with the AAP is only possible when there is a "win-win" situation for both parties.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha held talks with the Congress' in charge of the state Deepak Babaria to explore possibilities of finding a common ground.

"We are exploring possibilities for an understanding. I believe that things cannot proceed unless it is a win-win situation for both parties. So we are looking for a meeting point," Babaria told reporters.

First Published:4 Sep 2024, 08:35 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsHaryana Assembly Polls: BJP releases first list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Saini to contest from Ladwa. Check full list

