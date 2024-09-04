The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the first list of 67 candidates for elections to 90-member Haryana Assembly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini will be contesting from Ladwa.

— Former Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar has been fielded from Badli.

— Former state Home Minister and veteran party leader Anil Vij will contest from Ambala Cantt.

— Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter Arti Singh Rao will contest from Ateli.

The assembly polls are scheduled to be held on October 5. The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Devender Singh Babli, Sanjay Kablana and Shruti Choudhry, who joined the BJP recently, will contest from the Tohana, Beri and Tosham seats, respectively.

Earlier in the day, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance also issued a list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections and fielded Dushyant Chautala from Uchana and Digvijay Chautala from Dabwali.

The JJP has released the list of 15 candidates, while ASP named four candidates.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala will contest the elections from Uchana, while Digvijay Chautala will fight from Dabwali.

Haryana is likely to witness a three-way contest between the BJP, Congress-AAP, and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

The Congress and AAP are engaged in seat-sharing talks for the Haryana Assembly polls with hard bargaining from both sides.

Congress said an alliance with the AAP is only possible when there is a "win-win" situation for both parties.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha held talks with the Congress' in charge of the state Deepak Babaria to explore possibilities of finding a common ground.