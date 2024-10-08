Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP’s Shruti Choudhry leads from Tosham constituency in initial trends

According to official Election Commission trends, BJP candidate Shruti Choudhry is leading by 3,099 votes in the Tosham assembly constituency against Congress candidate Anirudh Chaudhary.

The counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements.

BJP candidate Shruti Choudhry leading from Tosham assembly constituency, as per official EC trends.

After initially trailing the Congress in Haryana, the BJP has made gains, with official figures showing it now leading in 31 seats, while the Congress remains ahead with 38.

The counting of votes began at 8 am, and early trends indicated that the Congress was significantly ahead of the BJP during the first hour and a half of counting. However, as the counting continued, the Election Commission trends revealed that the BJP was catching up.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, confirmed that three-tier security arrangements were implemented at the counting venues. According to the Election Commission website, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was leading in his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district by a margin of 5,082 votes, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading in Ladwa, Kurukshetra district.

Agarwal noted that postal ballots would be counted first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana, which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 percent. However, the BJP has expressed confidence in securing a third consecutive term.

The main parties and alliances in the elections include the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP, and JJP-Azad Samaj Party, with most seats expected to feature a direct contest between the BJP and Congress. A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, contested in Haryana's 90 constituencies, which voted in a single phase on October 5.