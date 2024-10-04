Haryana Election 2024: From Julana to Gurgaon – a look at 7 key constituencies voting on October 5

After high-decibel campaign by political parties ended on Thursday, 90 seats of the Haryana assembly will go to polls in a single phase on October 5. The results will be declared on October 8.

While the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are key parties in the fray, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) — have also stakes in these elections.

In 2019 assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by bagging 40 of the 90 seats, six short of simple majority. Eventually, the BJP formed the government in a post-poll alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party and seven Independent MLAs.

BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar became the chief minister and JJP President Dushyant Chautala was sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Khattar is now Union Minister and JJP has since pulled out of the alliance.

Here are some of the key constituencies to watch out for in Haryana:

Ladwa The significance of Ladwa seat in Kurukshetra district comes from the fact that BJP leader and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is a candidate from here. Saini is up against Congress candidate Mewa Singh, who is also MLA from the seat. The AAP has fielded Joga Singh from the seat.

While the Congress won Ladwa seat in 2019 assembly election, the BJP won it in 2014, In 2009, INLD had won the seat.

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Garhi Sampla-Kiloi assembly constituency in Rohtak is one of the key contests to watch out for on October 5.

Former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda is contesting against BJP's Manju Hooda from this high-profile seat. The AAP has fielded Pravin Guskhani from the seat.

Hooda won the seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019 assembly elections. In the 2019 elections, Hooda had defeated his nearest rival BJP candidate Satish Nandal by over 58,000 votes.

Julana Julana seat in Jind district received the hype after Congress party decided to field Olympian wrestler-turned politician Vinesh Phogat from here. Julana is the hometown of Vinesh’s in-laws. The former athlete is pitted against BJP’s Captain Yogesh Bairagi, who is a former commercial pilot and current vice president of Haryana’s BJP youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The AAP has nominated former WWE star Kavita Dalal from the seat.

Amarjeet Dhanda of JJP won the seat in 2019 while INLD candidate Parminder Singh Dhull secured the seat in 2009 and 2014 assembly polls. Sher Singh of the Congress had won the seat in 2005.

Gurgaon The contest for Millennium city in NCR, Gurgaon is also interesting. The Congress has fielded Mohit Grover, a young Punjabi candidate who lost the 2019 polls as an independent candidate. The BJP has fielded Mukesh Sharma, while AAP has fielded Nishant Anand.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Sudhir Singla of the BJP won the polls. BJP candidate Umesh Aggarwal won from here in 2014 polls and independent candidate Sukhbeer had won from the seat in 2009 assembly polls.

Uchana Kalan Uchana Kalan, another seat in Jind district assumes significance for former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala is the JJP candidate from here. Dushyant is fourth-generation politician who is great-grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. JJP pulled out of its alliance with the BJP months ahead of polls.

The Congress has fielded former bureaucrat and MP Brijendra Singh, while AAP has fielded Pawan Fauji from this seat. The BJP has nominated Devender Attri from the seat.

Dushyant won the seat in 2019 while in 2014, BJP candidate Prem Lata bagged the seat. In the 2009 Assembly elections, Om Parkash Chautala from INLD party had won from here.

Ellenabad Ellenabad seat in Sirsa district is another key seat to watch out for. From here senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala is seeking re-election. Abhay is former CM Om Prakash Chautala's son. The BJP has fielded Amir Chand Mehta, while AAP has nominated Manish Arora from this seat.

Ellenabad is an INLD stronghold since 2000. Abhay won the seat four times since 2010. His father, Om Prakash Chautala, won in 2009.

Also Read | Haryana election 2024: Schools in Panchkula to remain shut for THESE two days

Abhay Chautala won the seat by just nearly 12,000 votes defeating his nearest rival and BJP candidate Pawan Beniwal in 2019.

Rewari The Yadav-dominated Rewari seat neighboring Gurgaon is also witnessing a high-stakes electoral battle. The Congress has fielded Chirajeev Rao from the seat. Rao is son of Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, who won the seat continuously five times from 1991 to 2009.