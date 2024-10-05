Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat on Saturday heaped praise on Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) saying that the party has done a lot of work in the state in last ten years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Phogat voted at a polling station in Jhajjar to cast his vote for the Haryana assembly election 2024 on October 5. "In the last 10 years, poor people have been given houses, farmers have been given compensation, and the last 10 years of the BJP government have been good for the state," Phogat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

BJP, in power for ten years, is eyeing a hat-trick of electoral victories in the Haryana, while the Congress party hopes to come back after being in opposition for a decade in Haryana. All 90 seats of Haryana are voting today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Vinesh's decision her own' Phogat said the decision of his niece, Vinesh Phogat to enter politics was completely her own. Olympian wrestler Vinesh is a Congress candidate from Julana seat in Jind district of Haryana.

“After her Olympic stint, I had said the whole family would convince her to prepare for the 2028 Olympics, she went ahead and announced she would compete till the 2032 Olympics. I was to go receive her at the airport when she returned, but she made a social media post because of which I did not feel like going anymore. Deepender Hooda took my place there. That is when politics began... Her decision to enter politics is completely her own, we have nothing to do with it... I did my part in her journey, rest is up to her," Phogat said while speaking to ANI.

Aamir Khan-starrer 2016 movie ‘Dangal’ was based on Mahavir Singh Phogat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Waith ANI inputs)

Earlier, after casting her vote, Vinesh Phogat said that today was a big festival and it's a very big day people of the state. Vinesh voted at a polling station in Charkhi Dadri.

"It is a huge festival for Haryana and a very big day for the people of the state. I am making an appeal to the people of the state to come out and cast their votes. 10 years ago, when Bhupinder Hooda was the CM, the level of sports in the state was really good. It is not in my hands (to become a minister), it is in the hands of the high command..." Vinesh told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}