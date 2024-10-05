Haryana Election 2024: 1,031 candidates vie for 90 seats in high-stakes battle today. Will BJP score a hat-trick?

With about 2 crore eligible voters, the stage is set for the Haryana legislative Assembly elections to be held in all the 90 constituencies today, October 5. The voting begins at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

The voting in the high-stakes battle will decide whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secures a hat-trick of victories in the state or the Congress party succeeds to wrest back the power after being in opposition for ten years riding on anti-incumbency, farmer issues and recent protests by wrestlers.

Apart from the BJP and the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the two alliances – Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP) – are also key players in the single-phase poling today.

BJP-JJP govt in 2019 In 2019 assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by bagging 40 of the 90 seats, six short of simple majority. Eventually, the BJP formed the government in a post-poll alliance with the JJP and seven Independent MLAs.

BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar became the chief minister and JJP's Dushyant Chautala was sworn in as deputy chief minister. Khattar is now Union Minister and JJP has since pulled out of the alliance.

Haryana CM and BJP candidate from Ladwa, Nayab Singh Saini, appealed to the people to exercise their franchise. "We should all exercise our franchise in this festival of democracy. We should vote 100%, I would like to appeal this to the people. We should vote in the national interest, in the interest of the state - that the state should go ahead and 'Lotus' should 'bloom'," he was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

20 Million Voters, 1,031 Candidates As many as 1,031 candidates are in the fray during the voting at 20,632 polling booths, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana, Pankaj Agarwal said 2,03,54,350 voters, including 1,07,75,957 males, 95,77,926 females, and 467 third-gender voters, are eligible to cast their votes today.

The Chief Electoral Officer highlighted that a total of 29,462 police personnel, 21,196 home guards, and 10,403 Special Police Officers (SPO) have been deployed across the state. Strict surveillance will be maintained at every corner of the state to allow citizens to cast their votes without fear.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence in the BJP winning the Haryana assembly polls and said that the patriotic people of the state will never accept the "divisive and negative politics" of the Congress.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that he has observed the enthusiasm and support for the BJP after travelling all over the state.

"The campaign for the Haryana assembly elections will end shortly. I have travelled all over the state in the last few days. The enthusiasm I have seen among the people gives me full confidence that the people of Haryana will once again give their blessings to the BJP. The patriotic people of Haryana will never accept the divisive and negative politics of the Congress," Modi said.

