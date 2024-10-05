Exit polls for Haryana's 2024 Assembly elections suggest a strong lead for Congress, potentially winning over 50 seats, while BJP may secure only 18-24 seats. Voter turnout was 61%, with Mewat recording the highest at 68.28%. Final results are anticipated on October 8.

Haryana Election Exit Poll Results 2024: As voting for the 2024 Assembly elections in Haryana concluded on Saturday, early exit polls indicate that the former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda-led Haryana Congress is poised to achieve a significant victory, potentially winning over 50 of the 90 seats in the assembly.

The results of the assembly elections will be announced on October 8.

Nayab Singh Saini's BJP is likely to form opposition ending a decade long rule in Haryana.

Haryana Election Exit Poll Results 2024: Predictions Favor Congress Several exit polls suggest a strong performance for Congress:

Republic TV-Matrize Poll: Predicts Congress may secure between 55-62 seats, while the BJP could win only 18-24 seats.

People Pulse Poll: Estimates Congress will claim 44-54 seats, with the BJP projected to win 15-29 seats, and others capturing 4-9 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar Poll: Aligns with the People Pulse findings, forecasting Congress at 44-54 seats and BJP at 15-29 seats, with others gaining 4-9 seats.

Dhruv Research Poll: Offers a more optimistic outlook for Congress, predicting 50-64 seats, while the BJP may secure 22-32 seats.

Red Mike-Datansh Exit Poll: Gave the Congress 50-55 seats in Haryana and the BJP at 20-25

Most exit polls pegged INLD tally higher than that of the JJP, while others were seen getting up to 10 seats.

Haryana Assembly Polls: Voter Turnout Insights Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 61 percent by 5 PM on election day across all 90 assembly seats. Here are some key turnout statistics:

Mewat: Highest turnout at 68.28%

Gurugram: Lowest turnout at 49.97%

Yamunanagar: 67.93%

Palwal: 67.69%

Fatehabad: 67.05%

Other notable areas:

Jind: 66.02%

Mahendragarh: 65.76%

Kurukshetra: 65.55%

Sirsa: 65.37%

Hisar: 64.16%

Bhiwani: 63.06%

Haryana Assembly Polls: Election Process Update Voting concluded smoothly with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) secured for counting. A total of 1,031 candidates contested across 90 assembly constituencies, with 20,632 polling booths established for the election. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 8, alongside elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Looking Back: 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections In the previous 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats and formed a coalition government with the JJP, which secured 10 seats. The Congress managed to win 31 seats. Notably, the JJP later broke away from the coalition.

As Haryana awaits the final results, the political landscape could shift dramatically depending on the accuracy of these exit poll predictions.