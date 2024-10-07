Haryana Election Result 2024: 5 key constituencies to watch on counting day tomorrow

Haryana Election Result 2024: The counting for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 is on October 8, with Congress predicted to win 49-55 seats. Key contests involve former CM Hooda and current CM Saini, among others, as parties vie for influence in this politically significant state.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published7 Oct 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Haryana Election Result 2024: 5 key constituencies to watch as counting day looms
Haryana Election Result 2024: 5 key constituencies to watch as counting day looms(Deepender S Hooda - X)

Haryana Election Result 2024: The stage is set for the counting of votes for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 to be held on Tuesday, October 8.

While the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are key parties in the fray, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal(INLD) — have also stakes in these elections held in single phase on October 5.

Going by the exit poll predictions, the Congress party is likely to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana after remaining in opposition for ten years.

Exit Polls Predict a Congress Sweep

The Congress is predicted to win anywhere between 49-55 seats of the 90 seats in Haryana where the majority mark is 46, according to exit polls released after the state voted with about 67 per cent turnout on Saturday.

Also Read | Haryana Election Exit Poll LIVE: Who will be CM if Congress wins? Hooda says…

In 2019 assembly polls, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, six short of simple majority. Eventually, the BJP formed the government in a post-poll alliance with the JJP and seven Independent MLAs.

BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar became the chief minister and JJP's Dushyant Chautala was sworn in as the deputy chief minister. Khattar is now Union Minister and JJP has since pulled out of the alliance. He was replaced by Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana CM months ahead of October 5 polls.

Here are some of the key constituencies to watch in the results tomorrow:

1- Garhi Sampla-Kiloi

The Garhi Sampla-Kiloi assembly constituency in Rohtak is seen as the top assembly seat in these elections. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former chief minister of Haryana,contested against BJP's Manju Hooda from this high-profile seat. The AAP had fielded Pravin Guskhani from here.

The contest assumes significance primarily because of Hooda connection. The Congress leader is seen as a prime contender for the chief ministerial seat, in case the exit poll predictions hold true and the his party emerges victorious.

Hooda has won the seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019 assembly elections.

2- Ladwa

The Ladwa seat in Kurukshetra district is another important seat since Haryana Chief MinisterNayab Singh Sainiis a the BJP candidate from here. Saini is up against Congress candidate Mewa Singh, who is the MLA from the seat. The AAP has fielded Joga Singh from the seat.

While the Congress won Ladwa seat in 2019 assembly election, the BJP won it in 2014, In 2009, INLD had won the seat.

3-Julana

Among other key contests to watch in Haryana is Julana seat. This seat in the Jind district received all the hype after Congress party fielded Olympian wrestler-turned politician, Vinesh Phogat from here. Julana is the hometown of Vinesh’s in-laws.

The former athlete is pitted against BJP’s Captain Yogesh Bairagi, who is a former commercial pilot and current vice president of Haryana’s BJP youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The AAP has nominated former WWE star Kavita Dalal from the seat.

Amarjeet Dhanda of JJP won the seat in 2019 while INLD candidate Parminder Singh Dhull secured the seat in 2009 and 2014 assembly polls.

4- Uchana Kalan

JJP leader and former deputy chief ministerDushyant Chautalais contesting from Uchana Kalan seat in Jind district and hence the significance.

Dushyant is great-grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. JJP pulled out of its alliance with the BJP months ahead of polls.

The Congress has fielded former bureaucratBrijendra Singh from here. Pawan Fauji is the AAP candidate from here while the BJP has nominated Devender Attri here

Dushyant won the seat in 2019. BJP candidate Prem Lata bagged the seat in 2014. In the 2009, INLD chief and former chief ministerOm Parkash Chautala won from this seat.

5- Gurgaon

Situated next to national capital Delhi in the NCR region, Millennium city, Gurgaon or Gurugram, is another key seat up for grabs in these elections.

Mohit Grover, a young face, who lost the 2019 polls as an independent candidate, is giving it a try as a Congress nominee this time. Grover, a Punjabi, faces Mukesh Sharma of teh BJP and Nishant Anand of the AAP from the seat – one the three contituencies in Gurugram district.

The seat has been won by BJP candidates in the past two elections. Sudhir Singla of theBJPwon the assembly polls in Gurgaon in 2019. Umesh Aggarwal, again a BJP leader, won in 2014 poll.

7 Oct 2024, 10:27 AM IST
