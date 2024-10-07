Haryana Election Result 2024: The counting for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 is on October 8, with Congress predicted to win 49-55 seats. Key contests involve former CM Hooda and current CM Saini, among others, as parties vie for influence in this politically significant state.

Haryana Election Result 2024: The stage is set for the counting of votes for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, which will be held on Tuesday, October 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are key parties in the fray, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal(INLD) — have also stakes in these elections held in a single phase on October 5.

Going by the exit poll predictions, the Congress party will likely wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana after remaining in opposition for ten years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exit Polls Predict a Congress Sweep The Congress is predicted to win anywhere between 49-55 seats of the 90 seats in Haryana where the majority mark is 46, according to exit polls released after the state voted with about 67 per cent turnout on Saturday.

In the 2019 assembly polls, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, six short of a simple majority. Eventually, the BJP formed the government in a post-poll alliance with the JJP and seven Independent MLAs.

BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar became the chief minister, and JJP's Dushyant Chautala was sworn in as the deputy chief minister. Khattar is now Union Minister, and JJP has since pulled out of the alliance. He was replaced by Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana CM months ahead of October 5 polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some of the key constituencies to watch in the results tomorrow:

1- Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Rohtak's Garhi Sampla-Kiloi assembly constituency is seen as the top assembly seat in these elections. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former chief minister of Haryana, contested against BJP's Manju Hooda from this high-profile seat. The AAP had fielded Pravin Guskhani from here.

The contest assumes significance primarily because of the Hooda connection. The Congress leader is seen as a prime contender for the chief ministerial seat in case the exit poll predictions hold true and his party emerges victorious. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hooda won the seat in the 2009, 2014 and 2019 assembly elections.

2- Ladwa The Ladwa seat in Kurukshetra district is another important seat since Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is the BJP candidate from here. Saini is up against Congress candidate Mewa Singh, the MLA from the seat. The AAP has fielded Joga Singh from the seat.

While the Congress won the Ladwa seat in the 2019 assembly election, the BJP won it in 2014. In 2009, INLD won the seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3-Julana Among other key contests to watch in Haryana is Julana seat. This seat in the Jind district received all the hype after the Congress party fielded Olympian wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat from here. Julana is the hometown of Vinesh’s in-laws.

The former athlete is pitted against BJP’s Captain Yogesh Bairagi, a former commercial pilot and current vice president of Haryana’s BJP youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The AAP has nominated former WWE star Kavita Dalal from the seat.

Amarjeet Dhanda of JJP won the seat in 2019, while INLD candidate Parminder Singh Dhull secured it in the 2009 and 2014 assembly polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4- Uchana Kalan JJP leader and former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala is contesting from the Uchana Kalan seat in Jind district, hence the significance.

Dushyant is the great-grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. The JJP pulled out of its alliance with the BJP months before the polls.

The Congress has fielded former bureaucrat Brijendra Singh from here. Pawan Fauji is the AAP candidate from here, while the BJP has nominated Devender Attri here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dushyant won the seat in 2019, BJP candidate Prem Lata bagged it in 2014, and INLD chief and former chief minister Om Parkash Chautala won it in 2009.

5- Gurgaon Situated next to the national capital, Delhi, in the NCR region, Millennium City, Gurgaon or Gurugram, is another key seat up for grabs in these elections.

Mohit Grover, a young face who lost the 2019 polls as an independent candidate, is giving it a try as a Congress nominee this time. Grover, a Punjabi, faces Mukesh Sharma of the BJP and Nishant Anand of the AAP from the seat, which is one of the three constituencies in theGurugram district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP candidates have won the seat in the past two elections. Sudhir Singla of the BJP won the assembly polls in Gurgaon in 2019. Umesh Aggarwal, again a BJP leader, won the 2014 poll.