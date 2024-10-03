Haryana election 2024: Schools in Panchkula to remain shut on THESE two days amid tight security, ‘Holiday in govt and…’

Haryana election 2024: Ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, all schools in the Panchkula district of the state will remain closed on October 4 and October 5.

It is important to note that Panchkula district has two assembly segments, including Kalka and Panchkula. “In view of the assembly elections, holiday had been declared in all schools, including government and private schools, of the district on these two days,” Hindustan Times quoted Deputy commissioner Yash Garg as saying.

The district education officer and district elementary education officer have been instructed to ensure compliance with the orders. On October 4, employees on poll duty must reach their assigned places from where they will be sent off to the polling booths, Yash Garg said.

Amid tight security measures across the state, the Union home ministry has deployed 225 paramilitary companies, while the state authorities have deployed 60,000 security personnel. Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapoor said on Wednesday that more than 11,000 SPOs (Special Police Officers) are also stationed in the wake of assembly polls.

To ensure fair and transparent conduct of elections in compliance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor said the Haryana police department is keeping a strict vigil and has recovered a huge amount of money from different places across the state. The Director General further noted that the highest amount of money was recovered from Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ambala.

Kapoor told ANI, “Over 60 crore rupees have been recovered across Haryana. The Nuh area has been identified as highly sensitive. In Nuh, 13 paramilitary companies have been deployed.”