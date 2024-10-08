Haryana election results 2024: Counting today! Here’s what exit polls predict

Early exit polls indicate a significant victory for Bhupinder Hooda's Congress in Haryana's 2024 Assembly elections, potentially securing over 50 seats. The BJP, led by Nayab Singh Saini, is forecasted to lose its decade-long rule, taking 18-24 seats. Final results will be announced on October 8.

Published8 Oct 2024, 06:02 AM IST
Haryana election results 2024: Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the Haryana Assembly elections, at Gandhi Nagar in Rohtak on Saturday
Haryana election results 2024: Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the Haryana Assembly elections, at Gandhi Nagar in Rohtak on Saturday(Shrikant Singh)

As voting for the 2024 Assembly elections in Haryana wrapped up on Saturday, early exit polls suggested a major win for the Bhupinder Hooda-led Congress. The party is expected to secure over 50 out of the 90 seats.

Nayab Singh Saini's BJP is predicted to take the opposition role, marking the end of a decade-long BJP rule in the state. Final results will be declared tomorrow, October 8, and counting of votes will start at 8am.

Here's what different polls suggested:

  • Republic TV-Matrize Poll projects Congress to win between 55-62 seats, while BJP is expected to secure 18-24 seats.
  • People Pulse Poll anticipates Congress winning 44-54 seats, with BJP likely to take 15-29 seats, and others capturing 4-9 seats.
  • Dainik Bhaskar Poll echoes the People Pulse forecast, predicting Congress at 44-54 seats, BJP at 15-29 seats, and others gaining 4-9 seats.
  • Dhruv Research Poll said Congress is projected to perform well, potentially winning between 50 and 64 seats, while the BJP might secure 22 to 32 seats.
  • The Red Mike-Datansh Exit Poll, meanwhile, estimates Congress will capture 50 to 55 seats in Haryana, with the BJP expected to claim between 20 and 25 seats.
  • Most exit polls predict the INLD will have a stronger showing than the JJP, with some polls suggesting they could win up to 10 seats.

Exit polls suggest Congress is expected to secure over 50 out of the 90 seats.

First major battle between BJP, Congress following the Lok Sabha polls

The elections in Haryana are the first major direct contest between the BJP and the Congress following the Lok Sabha polls, and the result here would be used by the winner to build a narrative in their favour in other states where polls due over the next few months.

 

The key parties in the fray are the BJP, the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats are likely to see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.

In the previous 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats and formed a coalition government with the JJP, which secured 10 seats. The Congress managed to win 31 seats. Notably, the JJP later broke away from the coalition.

 

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 06:02 AM IST
Haryana election results 2024: Counting today! Here's what exit polls predict

