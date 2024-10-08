Haryana election results 2024: Counting today! Here’s what exit polls predict

As voting for the 2024 Assembly elections in Haryana wrapped up on Saturday, early exit polls suggested a major win for the Bhupinder Hooda-led Congress. The party is expected to secure over 50 out of the 90 seats.
Nayab Singh Saini's BJP is predicted to take the opposition role, marking the end of a decade-long BJP rule in the state. Final results will be declared tomorrow, October 8, and counting of votes will start at 8am.
The elections in Haryana are the first major direct contest between the BJP and the Congress following the Lok Sabha polls, and the result here would be used by the winner to build a narrative in their favour in other states where polls due over the next few months.
The key parties in the fray are the BJP, the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats are likely to see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.
In the previous 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats and formed a coalition government with the JJP, which secured 10 seats. The Congress managed to win 31 seats. Notably, the JJP later broke away from the coalition.
Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess