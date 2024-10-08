Haryana elections results 2024: Kumari Selja, Bhupinder Singh Hooda say Congress is poised to win, ‘have patience…’

Congress leader Kumari Selja and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday exuded confidence in the party's victory stating that it will sweep over 60 assembly seats in Haryana and form the government.

"You know there are trends and there are rounds which are counted, and you will see that as the day develops and as counting goes on and progresses, you will see that Congress will form the government and we will get 60 plus assembly seats rest assured," said Selja as voting of counts progressed in the State.

"The trends are too early and it is naturally to fluctuate for some time, but ultimately Congress will form the government," she said.

Meanwhile, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also expressed confidence stating that there was no doubt that the Congress party will form the government in Haryana with a huge margin.

"No doubt, Congress is going to form the government with a huge margin. The party will decide (CM face). Congress will bring its own majority. The credit goes to all the party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and most importantly to the people of Haryana," said Hooda.

BJP leading in Haryana The ruling BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Haryana assembly and was leading on 49 seats, while the Congress was ahead on 35, according to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website.

Among prominent candidates, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, Udai Bhan, Independent candidate Savitri Jindal, were ahead on their respective seats.

However, senior BJP leader Anil Vij, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala and JJP's Dushyant Chautala were trailing.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security.