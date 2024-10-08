Haryana elections results 2024: Kumari Selja, Bhupinder Singh Hooda say Congress is poised to win, ‘have patience…’

Former Haryana CM Hooda expressed confidence that Congress will form the government with a significant majority. As of noon, BJP leads with 49 seats and Congress with 35. Hooda and Selja predict Congress will secure over 60 seats despite early counting fluctuations.

Published8 Oct 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Haryana Congress leader Kumari Selja at her residence on Haryana Assembly polls results day, in New Delhi, Tuesday,
Haryana Congress leader Kumari Selja at her residence on Haryana Assembly polls results day, in New Delhi, Tuesday,(PTI)

Congress leader Kumari Selja and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday exuded confidence in the party's victory stating that it will sweep over 60 assembly seats in Haryana and form the government.

"You know there are trends and there are rounds which are counted, and you will see that as the day develops and as counting goes on and progresses, you will see that Congress will form the government and we will get 60 plus assembly seats rest assured," said Selja as voting of counts progressed in the State.

"The trends are too early and it is naturally to fluctuate for some time, but ultimately Congress will form the government," she said.

 

Meanwhile, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also expressed confidence stating that there was no doubt that the Congress party will form the government in Haryana with a huge margin.

"No doubt, Congress is going to form the government with a huge margin. The party will decide (CM face). Congress will bring its own majority. The credit goes to all the party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and most importantly to the people of Haryana," said Hooda.

BJP leading in Haryana

The ruling BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Haryana assembly and was leading on 49 seats, while the Congress was ahead on 35, according to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website.

Among prominent candidates, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, Udai Bhan, Independent candidate Savitri Jindal, were ahead on their respective seats.

However, senior BJP leader Anil Vij, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala and JJP's Dushyant Chautala were trailing.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security.

According to EC trends available around 12.30 pm, the BJP was leading on 49 seats and the Congress on 35. Independents were leading on four seats while the INLD and BSP were ahead on one seat each. The Aam Aadmi Party is yet to get off the mark.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsHaryana elections results 2024: Kumari Selja, Bhupinder Singh Hooda say Congress is poised to win, ‘have patience…’

