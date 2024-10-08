Vinesh Phogat net worth: Check the wrestler-politician’s value in movable and immovable assets

Congress candidate wrestler Vinesh Phogat won the Julana constituency in the 2024 Haryana Elections. She called her victory a symbol of the struggles and fights faced by girls and women standing up for the truth.

Phogat, a prominent figure in Indian wrestling, has accumulated a notable net worth through her professional career and other ventures. As of 2024, her financial disclosures ahead of the Haryana Elections 2024 reveal significant assets, investments, and liabilities contributing to her overall wealth.

Her earnings have consistently shown an upward trend over the past few years. In the financial year 2023-24, she earned ₹13.85 lakh, compared to ₹20.5 lakh the previous year.

Her earnings have fluctuated over the last five years, with the highest being ₹24 lakh in 2019-20. Despite the variations, Vinesh has maintained a strong financial position, largely supported by her sports achievements and endorsements.

Vinesh's assets include ₹1.95 lakh in cash (as of September 6, 2024) and significant bank deposits. She holds nearly ₹23 lakh in her Axis Bank Savings account and ₹16.7 lakh in her SBI account. She also has ₹18,646 in her ICICI account.

Her investments further enhance her net worth. She holds an insurance policy with Axis Bank, with a premium value of ₹1.50 lakh. In terms of vehicles, Vinesh owns a Volvo XC 60 (valued at ₹35 lakh), a Hyundai Creta ( ₹12 lakh), a Toyota Innova ( ₹17 lakh) and a TVS Jupiter scooter ( ₹40,000).

Phogat also owns valuable jewellery, including 35 grams of gold worth ₹2.24 lakh and 50 grams of silver worth ₹4,500. She has a residential property, which has a current value of ₹2 crore. She bought it for ₹1.85 crore.

On the liabilities side, Vinesh has a car loan for her Toyota Innova from Canara Bank, amounting to ₹13.6 lakh.