Vinesh Phogat net worth: Check the wrestler-politician’s value in movable and immovable assets

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat won the Julana constituency in the 2024 Haryana elections. Her financial disclosures reveal her net worth, which includes assets such as cash, bank deposits, vehicles, and property.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated8 Oct 2024, 09:14 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat net worth: Check the wrestler-politician’s value in movable and immovable assets (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Vinesh Phogat net worth: Check the wrestler-politician’s value in movable and immovable assets (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Congress candidate wrestler Vinesh Phogat won the Julana constituency in the 2024 Haryana Elections. She called her victory a symbol of the struggles and fights faced by girls and women standing up for the truth.

Phogat, a prominent figure in Indian wrestling, has accumulated a notable net worth through her professional career and other ventures. As of 2024, her financial disclosures ahead of the Haryana Elections 2024 reveal significant assets, investments, and liabilities contributing to her overall wealth.

Her earnings have consistently shown an upward trend over the past few years. In the financial year 2023-24, she earned 13.85 lakh, compared to 20.5 lakh the previous year.

Her earnings have fluctuated over the last five years, with the highest being 24 lakh in 2019-20. Despite the variations, Vinesh has maintained a strong financial position, largely supported by her sports achievements and endorsements.

Vinesh's assets include 1.95 lakh in cash (as of September 6, 2024) and significant bank deposits. She holds nearly 23 lakh in her Axis Bank Savings account and 16.7 lakh in her SBI account. She also has 18,646 in her ICICI account.

Her investments further enhance her net worth. She holds an insurance policy with Axis Bank, with a premium value of 1.50 lakh. In terms of vehicles, Vinesh owns a Volvo XC 60 (valued at 35 lakh), a Hyundai Creta ( 12 lakh), a Toyota Innova ( 17 lakh) and a TVS Jupiter scooter ( 40,000).

Phogat also owns valuable jewellery, including 35 grams of gold worth 2.24 lakh and 50 grams of silver worth 4,500. She has a residential property, which has a current value of 2 crore. She bought it for 1.85 crore.

On the liabilities side, Vinesh has a car loan for her Toyota Innova from Canara Bank, amounting to 13.6 lakh.

Vinesh Phogat net worth

With her total movable assets valued at 1.1 crore, immovable assets at 1.85 crore and liabilities of 13.6, Vinesh Phogat's net worth is approximately 2.81 crore.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 09:14 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsVinesh Phogat net worth: Check the wrestler-politician’s value in movable and immovable assets

