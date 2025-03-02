Polling is underway for the election of mayors and all ward members in seven municipal corporations and other municipalities of Haryana on Sunday, March 3. The polling will elect mayors and ward members in seven municipal corporations, municipal councils, and committees across the state.

Among municipal corporations, voting is being held to elect mayors and all ward members in seven corporations of Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar. The bypolls for the post of mayor in Ambala and Sonipat municipal corporations, are also taking place.

Also Read | Haryana Congress expels five leaders for six years over ‘anti-party’ activities

The voting began at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said.

Voting to elect presidents, ward members in civic bodies Elections are also being conducted for the president and all ward members of four municipal councils of Ambala Sadar, Pataudi Jatoli Mandi, Thanesar, and Sirsa. Bypoll is also being held for the post of president in municipal council Sohna, in Gurugram district, according to officials.

Voting is also taking place for the election of presidents and all ward members in 21 municipal committees. Bypolls for the post of president in Assandh (Karnal district) and Ismailabad (Kurukshetra district) municipal committee is also taking place.

Congress Vs BJP in Gurugram The Congress is contesting municipal polls in the state for the first time, while the BJP had deployed the top state leadership for the elections. Remember, the BJP defeated the Congress in Haryana assembly polls held late last year.

In Gururgam, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress up against each other with only two candidates — one each from the two parties — in the fray for the coveted Mayoral post in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG)

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was among the early voters. Khattar, the former chief minister of Haryana, cast his vote at a polling booth in Karnal.

Khattar appealed to voters to come out and cast their vote. “Casting vote is our democratic right and it is also our duty to exercise our franchise,” he said.

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh told news agency PTI that extensive arrangements, including those pertaining to security, have been made for the free, fair and transparent elections of the urban local bodies.

39 Mayoral aspirants As many as 39 candidates are contesting for the posts of mayor in nine municipal corporations. Similarly, 27 candidates are in the fray for the posts of president in five municipal councils.

A total of 151 candidates are contesting for the posts of president in 23 municipal committees.

In some wards, only one candidate has filed a nomination, leading to their unopposed election. These wards include Ward 36 of municipal corporation, Faridabad, Ward 22 of municipal corporation, Gurugram, Ward 8 and 11 of municipal corporation, Karnal and Ward 9 of municipal corporation, Yamunanagar.

The polls are being conducted through EVMs.

Results on March 12 Polling for the Panipat municipal corporation will take place on March 9.

The votes will be counted on March 12. Earlier, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini exuded confidence that the BJP will win the civic polls and said that after the formation of the "triple-engine" government, work will be done three times faster".

Also Read | Haryana News: 8 students injured as school bus falls into a canal in Kaithal

The Congress has appealed to the electorate for a full majority for the party.

Casting vote is our democratic right and it is also our duty to exercise our franchise.

(This is a live copy. Please check back for updates)