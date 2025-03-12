Haryana municipal election results today: The results of Haryana municipal elections will be declared today. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am, Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said.

The results today will be first electoral test for the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the saffron party won assembly polls in Haryana in October last year.

Forty-six per cent of the more than 51 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise for civic body polls in Haryana on March 2, Sunday. Voting was held to elect mayors and ward members in seven municipal corporations, councils, and committees across the state on March 2. Panipat’s municipal corporation elections were held separately on March 9. The officials said the polling was peaceful.

Among municipal corporations, today's results will declare mayors and all ward members in seven corporations of Gurugram,Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar. The bypolls for the post of mayor in Ambala and Sonipat municipal corporations, were also held on March 2.

Elections were also held on March 2 for the president and all ward members of four municipal councils of Ambala Sadar, Pataudi Jatoli Mandi, Thanesar, and Sirsa. Bypoll were held for the post of president in municipal council Sohna, in Gurugram district.

Voting also took place to elect presidents and all ward members in 21 municipal committees. Bypolls for the post of president in Assandh (Karnal district) and Ismailabad (Kurukshetra district) municipal committee were also held on March 2.

26 ward members elected unopposed As many as 26 ward members have already been elected unopposed. Among them, Kuldeep Singh (Faridabad), Vikas Yadav (Gurugram), Sankalp Bhandari and Sanjeev Kumar Mehta (Karnal), and Bhavna (Yamunanagar) secured unopposed victories in their respective wards in municipal corporations.

Three ward members were elected unopposed in Ambala Sadar and Thanesar, while 18 others won unopposed in various municipal committees across the state.

Congress Vs BJP in Gurugram

The Congress contested municipal polls Haryana for the first time, while the BJP had deployed the top state leadership for the elections. Remember, the BJP defeated the Congress in Haryana assembly polls held late last year.