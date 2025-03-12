Haryana Municipal Election Result: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to sweep the Haryana municipal elections, on 12 March, with its mayoral candidates leading in nine of the 10 municipal corporations. In Manesar, Independent candidate Inderjeet Yadav is leading against his rival Sunder Lal of the BJP.

Notably, Congress, dealt with a second defeat in a little over a month, lost Rohtak, the stronghold of Bhupinder Hooda, one of the opposition party's senior-most state leaders.

The tenth seat, Manesar, is witnessing the win of Dr Inderjit Yadav, a rebel BJP leader.

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Voting in Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar, as well as Gurugram and Manesar - was on March 2.

By-polls for the mayoral posts in the Ambala and Sonipat corporations were held on the same day. Panipat voted on March 9.

Simultaneously, voting for 21 municipal committees were also held.

Overall voter turnout for Haryana Municipal Election was seen as disappointing - it was only 41 per cent, a record low according to some reports, compared to 68 per cent for the Haryana Assembly election.

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results: Full List of Winners

Municipal corporation Winning Candidate Party Panipat Komal Saini BJP Gurugram Raj Rani BJP Rohtak Ram Avtar Valmiki BJP Hisar Praveen Popli BJP Karnal Renu Bala Gupta BJP Ambala Shailja Sachdeva BJP Sonipat Rajeev Jain BJP Faridabad Praveen Joshi BJP Yamunanagar Suman Bahmani BJP Manesar Dr Inderjit Yadav Independent

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results: Take a Look at Constituencies In Sonipat, BJP leader Rajeev Jain, a former media advisor to the Haryana Chief Minister, has maintained a considerable lead against his rival, Kamal Deewan. Jain's wife, Kavita, a two-time MLA, held a ministerial position during the first BJP government led by Manohar Lal Khattar.

In Hisar, BJP candidate Praveen Popli is leading against the Congress's Krishan Singla, while in Karnal, Renu Bala Gupta of the BJP is ahead of her rival from the Congress, Manoj Wadhwa.

In Gurgaon, Raj Rani of the BJP has maintained a lead against her rival Seema Pahuja, although it appears there might be a slight confusion as both candidates are mentioned as being from the BJP; however, it is likely that Seema Pahuja is from the Congress.

In Rohtak, Ram Avtar Valmiki of the BJP is leading against Surajmal Kiloi of the Congress.

In Faridabad, BJP candidate Praveen Joshi has maintained a lead against the Congress's Lata Rani.

In Yamunanagar, BJP's Suman Bahmani is leading the poll battle against the Congress's Kirana Devi.

In Panipat, Komal Saini of the BJP is ahead of her rival Savita Garg.

In the byelection for the mayoral poll in Ambala, BJP candidate Shailja Sachdeva is leading against her rival Amisha Chawla

Congress Loses Rohtak- Bhupinder Hooda Bastion The contest for the mayoral seat of Rohtak was a most intriguing affair, featuring a quintet of formidable contenders: BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), and an independent candidate. However, it was the BJP's Ram Avtar who emerged as the unequivocal winner.

BJP's Ram Avtar garnered an impressive tally exceeding one hundred thousand votes, while his nearest rival, Congress's Surajmal Kiloi, was lagging by a margin of more than forty-five thousand ballots.

This outcome has been perceived as a considerable setback for the Congress, given that Rohtak has long been regarded as a stronghold of the venerable Bhupinder Singh Hooda.