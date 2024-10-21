Haryana News: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has retained key portfolios including home and finance in Haryana's new cabinet. Anil Vij oversees energy and transport, while eleven ministers and two MoS were sworn in during a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Modi.

Haryana News: The portfolios have been allocated to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government.

Saini has retianed key home and finance departments, according to a report by news agency PTI. Anil Vij has been given energy and transport as portfolio.

Saini took oath as Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time on Thursday, October 17 at a grand ceremony in Panchkula that was attended by a galaxy of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and thousands of people from across the state.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administer the oath of office and secrecy. Eleven ministers and two Ministers of State (MoS) took oath along with Saini.

Here are details of the Saini cabinet and the portfolios allocated:

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will handle as many as 12 portfolios, the PTI report said. Besides home and finance, he is also in charge of planning, excise and taxation, town and country planning and urban estates, information, public relations, language and culture, criminal investigation, law and legislative, and housing for all departments.

Anil Vij Gets Transport Anil Vij, the Ambala Cantt MLA, who held the home portfolio when Manohar Lal Khattar was the chief minister, has now also been given the charge of the labour department, in addition to energy and transport.

First-time MLA Arti Singh Rao, has been given Health, Medical Education and Research and Ayush departments, according to PTI.

Rao Narbir Singh has been allotted industries and commerce, environment, forests and wildlife departments.

Mahipal Dhanda has been given the responsibilty of the school education department.

Vipul Goel is the minister for revenue and disaster management, urban local bodies and the civil aviation departments.

Arvind Sharma will handle jails and cooperation portfolios.

Shyam Singh Rana will take care of the agriculture and farmers welfare department.

Ranbir Gangwa will handle public health engineering.

Krishan Kumar Bedi has social justice, empowerment, and SCs and BCs welfare departments.

Shruti Choudhry will handle women and child development portfolio.

Krishan Lal Panwar has been allocated development and panchayats, and mines and geology departments.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Rajesh Nagar has been allocated food, civil supplies and consumer affairs while Minister of State Gaurav Gautam (Independent Charge) will handle youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, and sports departments.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 out of 90 seats in the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls scripting a hat-trick of wins defeating the Congress party.

(With PTI inputs)

