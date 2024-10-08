‘Haryana result unexpected’: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reacts after BJP’s hat-trick, says ’checking facts...’

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in Haryana for the third consecutive term, having won 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the result is unexpected.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Congress chief said the grand old party is assessing public opinion. After talking to ground workers and checking the facts, the party will release a detailed report on the issue.