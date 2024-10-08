‘Haryana result unexpected’: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reacts after BJP’s hat-trick, says ’checking facts...’

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in Haryana for the third consecutive term, having won 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the result is unexpected

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published8 Oct 2024, 09:08 PM IST
‘Haryana result unexpected’: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reacts after BJP's hat-trick, says 'checking facts...'
‘Haryana result unexpected’: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reacts after BJP’s hat-trick, says ’checking facts...’(ANI)

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in Haryana for the third consecutive term, having won 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the result is unexpected.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Congress chief said the grand old party is assessing public opinion. After talking to ground workers and checking the facts, the party will release a detailed report on the issue.

“The result of Haryana is unexpected. The party is assessing the public opinion. After talking to our ground workers, getting complete information and checking the facts, a detailed response will come from the party” Kharge said.

 

 

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 09:08 PM IST
Business NewsElections‘Haryana result unexpected’: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reacts after BJP’s hat-trick, says ’checking facts...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.20
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    12.85 (4.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    919.85
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-0.89%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    126.80
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    8,047.80
    03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    598.35 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,557.00
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    1061.15 (7.86%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,536.90
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    50.6 (3.4%)

    Coforge share price

    7,323.60
    03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    115.45 (1.6%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.10
    03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.7 (-4.24%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    948.70
    03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -33.25 (-3.39%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,732.15
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -54.8 (-3.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.90
    03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (8.88%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    228.95
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    18.65 (8.87%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,683.40
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    214.9 (8.71%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,662.90
    03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    126.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.