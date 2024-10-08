Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / ‘Haryana result unexpected’: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reacts after BJP's hat-trick, says 'checking facts...'

‘Haryana result unexpected’: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reacts after BJP's hat-trick, says 'checking facts...'

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in Haryana for the third consecutive term, having won 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the result is unexpected

‘Haryana result unexpected’: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reacts after BJP's hat-trick, says 'checking facts...'

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in Haryana for the third consecutive term, having won 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the result is unexpected.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Congress chief said the grand old party is assessing public opinion. After talking to ground workers and checking the facts, the party will release a detailed report on the issue.

“The result of Haryana is unexpected. The party is assessing the public opinion. After talking to our ground workers, getting complete information and checking the facts, a detailed response will come from the party" Kharge said.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.