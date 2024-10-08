With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in Haryana for the third consecutive term, having won 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the result is unexpected



Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Congress chief said the grand old party is assessing public opinion. After talking to ground workers and checking the facts, the party will release a detailed report on the issue.

"The result of Haryana is unexpected. The party is assessing the public opinion. After talking to our ground workers, getting complete information and checking the facts, a detailed response will come from the party" Kharge said.