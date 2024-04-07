With only a fortnight to go for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a public rally in Bihar's Nawada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking a dig at the Congress party, PM Modi said, "We have achieved in 10 years what could not be done in 60 years after Independence".

Further, Prime Minister Modi told the people not to forget that opposition's INDIA bloc leaders "did not attend Ram temple consecration". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hitting out at Congress party's Nyay Patra (election manifesto) for Lok Sabha polls 2024, Modi called it "smacks of appeasement, appears to be a poll document of Muslim League".

Here are key updates on PM Modi's rally in Bihar ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024: "A lot has been done till now, but Modi's mind says that this is just a trailer, we do not have to stop, We are still on the runway, new heights have to be crossed, and there is still a lot to do...," PM Modi said during a rally in Bihar.

"In the last 10 years, the people of Bihar have seen many big decisions taken in the interest of the country. Today in India and in Bihar, modern infrastructure has been built. Today, modern expressways are being built in Bihar, railway stations are being modernized, trains like Vande Bharat are increasing...," the prime minister said. Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to lead roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am here to eradicate poverty from the country. I cannot forget the situation of the country before 2014. Most of the countrymen were compelled to live in kutcha houses or were homeless. There was no gas connection available for the poor. Middlemen used to benefit from the ration provided to the poor...I have survived poverty. This son of a poor is 'sevak' of poor," the PM said.

Hailing the land of Nawada, PM Modi said that this great land of Magadha has the bravery of Chandragupta Maurya, the intellectual capacity of Acharya Chanakya and it has the ability to give direction to the country.

From Nawada Lok Sabha seat, BJP has fielded Vivek Thakur, the party's Rajya Sabha MP and son of senior BJP leader and former Union minister CP Thakur. Rahul Gandhi says Congress manifesto 'can change India'

On Sunday, it was PM Modi's second rally in Bihar for Lok Sabha election 2024. On April 4, PM Modi campaigned for the saffron party in Jamui constituency.

In Bihar's Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad and Jamui voting will be held on April 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of the total 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, PM Modi-led BJP will contest from 17 seats, its ally Janata Dal (United) will contest from 16 seats, and Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest from one seat each.

