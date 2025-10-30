Have doubts about elections, SIR? Now, connect directly with Booth Level Officers with ECI's National Voter Helpline

The Election Commission of India (ECI) activated the National Voter Helpline and ‘Book-a-call with BLO’ facilities on Wednesday to help citizens resolve all election-related queries/grievances. All 36 state and district-level helplines have now been activated.

What's the need for a voter helpline number? The development followed the announcement of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in nine states and three Union Territories.

An official told news agency PTI that the Election Commission launched voter helpline 1950 to maintain transparency and clarify doubts among people regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

"Citizens have been informed that they can now use the helpline, along with various state and district-level services, to raise questions and register complaints related to electoral rolls," he said.

To provide additional clarity and ensure voter confidence, the EC has activated multiple help channels:

1. National Contact Centre (NCC) The Election Commission said the National Contact Centre (NCC) will serve as the central helpline for all states and Union Territories. It operates daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM through toll-free number 1800-11-1950.

2. State Contact Centre (SCC) and District Contact Centre (DCC) The Election Commission also issued instructions to each State/UT and District to set up its own State Contact Centre (SCC) and District Contact Centre (DCC) respectively, to ensure timely and localised responses.

These centres operate during office hours on all working days throughout the year, providing assistance in the regional languages of the State/UT.

3. National Grievance Service Portal All complaints and queries are recorded and tracked through the National Grievance Service Portal (NGSP 2.0).

4. Book-a-Call with BLO Moreover, the Election Commission also launched ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ facility. Citizens can use it to directly contact their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) through the feature available on the ECINET platform.

They can also connect with Election Officials using the ECINet App. The ECI has directed all CEOs, DEOs, EROs to regularly monitor the progress and ensure speedy disposal of the requests of the users within 48 hours.

5. The EC said these new services supplement existing complaint redressal mechanisms, and voters may also email their concerns to complaints@eci.gov.in if preferred.