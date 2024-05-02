The Election Commission (EC) has extended the timing to cast votes in Telangana by an hour in view of heat wave conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new timings would be from 7 am to 6 pm against the earlier announced 7 am to 5 pm in the Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool (SC), Nalgonda and the Bhongir Lok Sabha seats.

The new timing will also be applicable in five assembly segments of the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat, three of Peddapalle seat, six of Warangal (SC) seat, three of Mahabubabad (ST) seat, and five of the Khammam Lok Sabha seat, the Election Commission said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Telangana police recovered cash and liquor worth over ₹3.5 crore on Wednesday.

In Telangana's sensitive border district of Bhadradri Kothagudem, 72 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in about a year, especially in three months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EC said 971 polling stations have been set up in the district, out of which 135 polling booths are sensitive..

Bhadradri Kothagudem is just 80 kilometres. from the Naxal-affected Sukma area of Chhattisgarh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 13, poling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats will take place in the fourth round of the seven-phase elections in Telangana.

In the 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party four, Congress three and AIMIM one seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The voting for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls has been completed so far. The next round of voting will be held on May 7. Lok Sabha polls are being held across seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.

