As many as eleven ministers were sworn in on Thursday as ministers in the Chief Minister Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand. Soren took oath as Chief Minister on November 28 after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led INDIA bloc won the assembly elections.

The oath-taking ceremony of ministers was held at Raj Bhavan. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar administered the oath of office to the ministers.

The INDIA bloc won 56 seats in the 81-member state assembly, while the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 21 seats. Apart from the JMM, the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand comprised the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

The JMM achieved its highest-ever tally in the elections, winning 34 of the 43 contested seats. Congress secured 16, RJD 4, and CPI(ML) bagged 2 seats in the INDIA bloc.

Six ministers from the JMM, four from the Congress, and one from the RJD took oath today.

“As the time is moving forward, everything is happening quickly. Government will get the direction now and we will move forward at a fast pace,” Soren said after the Jharkhand cabinet expansion on Thursday.

This is Hemant Soren's fourth stint as chief minister of Jharkhand.

Here is the complete list of MLAs who took the oath of office today:

JMM 1- Sudivya Kumar

2- Deepak Birua

3- Ramdas Soren

4- Chamra Linda

5- Yogendra Prasad

6-Hafizul Hasan

Congress 1- Deepika Pandey Singh

2- Shilpi Neha Tirkey

3-Irfan Ansari

4- Radhakrishna Kishore

RJD 1- Sanjay Prasad Yadav

Before the current term, Soren was sworn in as the Chief Minister in July 2013 with support from Congress and RJD after the President's rule was removed from Jharkhand. He was again sworn in as CM in December 2019.

However, on January 31, 2024, Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations of a land scam. He quit, and his then-close aide, Champai Soren, took over as CM. Soren got bail and was released from jail in June 2024.