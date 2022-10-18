Himachal Pradesh assembly polls 2022: Congress's 1st list of 46 candidates out2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 10:33 PM IST
The Indian National Congress announced on Tuesday, the candidates on the 46 seats (out of 68) for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election. Earlier, the party had decided to put the announcement on hold to wait for the candidate list of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) but announced the candidates amid reports of factionalism within the party unit.