The Indian National Congress announced on Tuesday, the candidates on the 46 seats (out of 68) for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election. Earlier, the party had decided to put the announcement on hold to wait for the candidate list of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) but announced the candidates amid reports of factionalism within the party unit.

"For the all-round development of Himachal Pradesh, the party's heartiest congratulations to the candidates declared for the 2022 assembly elections on behalf of Himachal Congress. Then there will be the rise of Congress, the people will win in a democracy," the Himachal unit of the Congress party tweeted with the list of candidates.

The list includes some expected names like former health minister of Himachal Pradesh and senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur, who will fight the elections from the Darang assembly seat, in the Mandi district of the state. He represented the Darang constituency since 1993 but lost to BJP's Jawahar Thakur in the assembly elections of 2017.

The list also includes the name of the chief of the Congress campaign committee for the elections Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who is a sitting MLA from the Nadaun constituency. On Monday, Sukhu even warned leaders of the Youth Congress to work within the discipline of the party.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri will fight the elections from his home constituency Haroli, while Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Vir Bhadra Singh, will fight from Shimla rural.

Congress faced a jolt in September, when the sitting President of the Himachal Congress Harsh Mahajan, switched to the BJP. Pratiba Singh, wife of former Chief Minister Vir Bhadra Singh and MP from Mandi constituency was appointed as the President of the Himachal Congress.

While BJP has formed a committee to finalize its candidates, the party has not announced candidates for any seat yet. It is reported that the tickets of a dozen MLAs and two ministers can be canceled in these elections.

The people of Himachal Pradesh will vote on 12 November, while the Election Commission of India will announce the results on 8 December. The timeline to fill out nomination forms is between 17 to 25 October.

In 2017, BJP won an absolute majority with 44 seats while Congress was restricted to 21 seats in the assembly.