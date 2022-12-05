Exit polls 2022 Result on Himachal Pradesh elections: Himachal Pradesh went to polls on 5 November for choosing Member of Legislative Assembly for 68 Assembly seats.
The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on 8 December. The majority mark is 35 in 68-member strong assembly.
The state recorded around 74.54% voter turnout, per an official Election Commission announcement.
In 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had crossed the majority mark by winning 44 seats in the 68-member assembly, meanwhile Congress bagged 21 seats.
The world's highest polling booth, Tashigang (15265 ft), recorded cent percent voting despite the adverse weather conditions, showing a way to other parts of the State.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections- Total seats- 68.
PMARQ Exit Poll 2022 prediction
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022- The PMARQ Exit Poll has predicted that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP is likely to win between 34 and 39 assembly seats. The majority mark is 35. The official poll results will be announced on December 8.
On the other hand, Congress is projected to bag 28 to 33 seats. Other political parties are likely to have small gains. AAP is forecasted to get 0-1 seat, and others and independents 1 to 4 seats. The error margin for the PMARQ Exit Poll is +/-3 percent.
The Exit Poll has predicted that Senior Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh is also projected to emerge victorious from the Shimla (Rural) seat.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)- 44.8% (34-39 seats)
Congress- 42.9% (28-33 seats)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)- 2.8% (0-1 seats)
India Today Axis -My India Exit Poll 2022 prediction
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022- The India Today Axis -My India Exit Poll 2022 has predicted that Indian National Congress is slated to win the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, closely followed by BJP.
The exit poll also stated that 27% would prefer current Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to continue for another 5 years, whereas 26% would prefer any face from Congress to take charge of the state.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)- 42% (24-34 seats)
Congress- 44% (30-40 seats)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)- 2% (0-0 seats)
News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll 2022 prediction
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022- They have predicted a neck to neck battle. In HP, 76.8% of female voters exercised their right to franchise, comparatively only 72.4% male voted on 12 Nov, the records show.
Chankaya predicted a hung parliament in Himachal Pradesh with with Congress and BJP getting stuck at 33 seats in 68-member assembly.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)- 42% (33 seats)
ABP-C Exit Poll Prediction
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022- Himachal Pradesh voted on November 12 with much enthusiasm in a festive colourful environment, braving cold weather and snow at many places, reporting 75.6% voter turnout and thus breaking the 2017 record.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-
Times Now-ETG Exit Poll 2022 Prediction
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022- The Times Now-ETG Exit Poll has predicted that the majority share will be retained by BJP, much like the other predictions, they have also pointed out that it will be a neck to neck battle between Congress and BJP
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)- 34-42 seats
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)- 0 seats
TV9 Bharatvarsh Exit Poll 2022 Prediction
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections-The lowest polling percentage of 62.53 % was in Shimla AC at the end of the poll, an official statement said on Monday. Though 75.6% voter turnout is the highest till now for Himachal Pradesh, higher participation from urban areas could have helped achieve a higher record-breaking turnout.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-
