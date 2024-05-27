Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, Amit Shah claimed that INDIA bloc will hold talks with terrorists during 5-year tenure if they come to power.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that INDIA bloc leaders will hold talks with terrorists during their five-year tenure if they come to power.

Shah made the allegations while addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

Shah also alleged that if INDIA bloc leaders take turns at becoming Prime Minister, they would put Babri-locks on the Ram Temple.

"In the first year, they will revoke the abrogation of Article 370. In the second year, they will bring back triple-talaq. In the third year, they will lift the ban on PFI. In the fourth year, they will hold talks with terrorists, and in the fifth year, they will put Babri-locks on the Ram Temple," Shah claimed, asking people if they should be allowed to (return) to power.

Shah also alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will not be blamed for the defeat after the election results are announced, adding, Mallikarjun Kharge will lose his job (as Congress president) after June 4.

The Union Minister also claimed that Rahul Gandhi (Congress) will not cross 40 seats and Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party) will not get even 4 seats on June 4.

Further stating that PM Modi has not taken a single leave in his tenure, Shah said, "They did not like the weather of the country. Rahul used to go to Thailand on leave every six months. They did not tolerate the heat of Purvanchal."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been claiming in his rallies that INDIA bloc has decided that there will be 5 Prime Ministers in 5 years.

"Now tell me, if there are 5 Prime Ministers in 5 years, will the country benefit from it?" questioned PM Modi mockingly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

