How an INDIA undercurrent tamed the Modi wave in the 2024 election, in 3 charts
Summary
- The 2024 election results may have humbled Modi and the BJP as they failed to cross the halfway mark in terms of seat share, but over one-third of the party’s candidates still got over 50% vote share, a Mint analysis shows.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hopes to return to power with a bigger mandate for a historic third term and a sense of invincibility were rooted in the success he had tasted in 2019. That year, as many as 51% of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidates garnered a majority of votes. The 2024 election results may have humbled Modi and the BJP as they failed to cross the halfway mark in terms of seat share, but over one-third of the party’s candidates still got over 50% vote share, a Mint analysis shows.