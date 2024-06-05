How an INDIA undercurrent tamed the Modi wave in the 2024 election, in 3 charts

The rural rout

Earlier this year, the BJP delivered its over three-decade-old promise of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, but the ploy failed to impress voters in the constituency. Modi himself won his Varanasi seat but by a margin of a mere 13.5%. Beyond these high-stakes areas, the BJP also faced a massive setback in rural India as key issues such as inflation, unemployment, and low wages, likely overshadowed Modi and the mandir. Even as the BJP managed to hold up in urban areas, rural areas were behind the setback seen by the party. The party’s tally in rural-heavy constituencies fell from 253 in 2019 to 193 in 2024, with victories with majority vote share diminishing. The distress in rural areas wasn’t unknown, or unheard of, before the elections but it was left unseen behind the shining growth numbers.