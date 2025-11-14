How Khesari Lal Yadav catapulted into mainstream Bollywood as ‘Panwadi’ turned into a phenomenon

When people look back at the run of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' at the box office, the first thing they remember is not a scene from the film, but the song that took over the Internet — ‘Panwadi’. And right at the centre of that success was Khesari Lal Yadav, whose powerful voice helped turn the track into a nationwide sensation.

Even before the visuals caught on, listeners were talking about Khesari’s vocal performance. His natural, folk-style singing added a strong, earthy energy to the song, making it stand out from the usual Bollywood dance numbers.

For audiences who had never followed Bhojpuri music closely before, ‘Panwadi’ became their introduction to Khesari’s unique sound. His voice brought a freshness and authenticity that people instantly connected with.

As soon as the song released, social media picked it up at full speed. Short clips of Khesari’s lines were everywhere — on reels, shorts and fan edits. Many users said his voice “lifted the whole song” and gave it the festive punch it needed. While the video featured big stars like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, the conversation online always circled back to Khesari’s contribution.

In the videos comment section, Khesari Lal's fans flocked and praised the singer-politician.

Fans praise Khesari Lal Yadav's singing skills in 'Panwadi'.

The song’s visuals were colourful and energetic, and the music by A.P.S. kept the festive mood alive. But it was Khesari’s singing that truly pushed ‘Panwadi’ into viral territory.

It created a perfect blend of mainstream Bollywood production and regional folk energy, something that clicked with people across states and age groups. The track played everywhere — wedding processions, college events, street celebrations and even political rallies.

What made this moment special was how it marked a new stage in Khesari Lal Yadav’s career. Already a major name in Bhojpuri cinema, ‘Panwadi’ became the song that placed him firmly in the national spotlight. It showed that his voice could carry not just regional hits, but also big-budget Bollywood songs with equal impact.

Interestingly, this musical breakthrough arrived just months before another important chapter in his life. By November 2025, Khesari has now stepped into politics and is currently contesting in the Bihar state elections. His popularity from ‘Panwadi’ added to the attention he received during this period.

