How many Lok Sabha seats will INDIA bloc win? 295+, says Malikarjun Kharge ahead of exit poll results
Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll 2024: Kharge's estimate came after a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders to discuss the future course of action after the results of the general elections are announced on June 4 and about an hour before the exit polls results will be out.
Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll 2024: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday that INDIA bloc will win 295+ seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the results of which will be announced on June 4. Kharge's estimate came about an hour before the exit polls results for general elections are expected to be released.