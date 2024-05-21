How many polling stations does it take to conduct India's elections?

Polling station data for 2024 is not readily available just yet. Nonetheless, a state-wise peek into data from previous elections shows that polling stations in Kerala, Bihar and Rajasthan were ‘most stressed’, i.e. shouldering the highest number of registered voters per polling station, in 2019. The north-east states were among the least stressed. The 1,137 polling stations in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh were the most burdened with an average of 1,543 electors registered to vote in each in the 2019 polls.