Delhi Election 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has declared family net worth worth ₹1.4 crore in his election affidavit. Of this, Sisodia has declared ₹57.43 lakh worth assets in his name and ₹82.87 lakh in his wife Seema Sisodia's name.

Sisodia filed his nomination papers on Thursday for the upcoming Assembly elections. Sisodia, who had been contesting from Patparganj seat, is AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency in Delhi Assembly. 2025.

Sisodia has declared movable assets worth ₹ 34.43 lakh in his name. This includes ₹ 25,000 cash in hand, a Max Life Insurance worth ₹ 12,200 and rest of the money – about ₹34 lakh in bank accounts. Wife Seema has declared movable assets worth ₹12.87 lakh.

This includes ₹15,000 cash in hand, LIC policy worth ₹ 5,343, 150 gm gold worth ₹ 10,50,000 and remaining about ₹2.65 lakh in bank accounts. The couples son Meer Sisodia, who is based in Canada, has shown movable assets worth ₹2.5 lakh

The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress party in the elections.

Manish has declared immovable assets worth ₹ 23 lakh. This is primarily about the a residential flat in Vasundara, Ghaziabad. Wife Seema has declared immovable assets worth ₹ 70 lakhs. This is again the price of a residential property that Seema owns in Delhi's Mayur Vihar neighbourhood.

The couple does not own any vehicle as per the election affidavit.

Manish's annual income in 2019-20 was ₹2,89 lakh which went up to ₹11.95 lakh in 2023-24. His wife's income in 2023-24 was ₹78,020, according to the affidavit

Last Assembly Elections In 2020 assembly elections, Sisodia had declared total family assets worth ₹93.5 lakh which included ₹7.5 lakh worth movable and ₹86 lakh worth immovable assets.