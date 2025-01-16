Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / How rich is Manish Sisodia? Net worth insights of AAP leader revealed ahead of Delhi Election 2025

How rich is Manish Sisodia? Net worth insights of AAP leader revealed ahead of Delhi Election 2025

Gulam Jeelani

Delhi Election 2025 As Delhi gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections, AAP leader Manish Sisodia's net worth declaration reveals intriguing insights into his financial standing. With a total family net worth of 1.4 crore, this story explores what his financials say about his political journey.

Delhi Election 2025: Manish Sisodia files nomination papers from Jangpura seat

Delhi Election 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has declared family net worth worth 1.4 crore in his election affidavit. Of this, Sisodia has declared 57.43 lakh worth assets in his name and 82.87 lakh in his wife Seema Sisodia's name.

Sisodia filed his nomination papers on Thursday for the upcoming Assembly elections. Sisodia, who had been contesting from Patparganj seat, is AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency in Delhi Assembly. 2025.

Sisodia has declared movable assets worth 34.43 lakh in his name. This includes 25,000 cash in hand, a Max Life Insurance worth 12,200 and rest of the money – about 34 lakh in bank accounts. Wife Seema has declared movable assets worth 12.87 lakh.
Delhi Election 2025: Sisodia has declared movable assets worth 34.43 lakh in his name.

This includes 15,000 cash in hand, LIC policy worth 5,343, 150 gm gold worth 10,50,000 and remaining about 2.65 lakh in bank accounts. The couples son Meer Sisodia, who is based in Canada, has shown movable assets worth 2.5 lakh

The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress party in the elections.

Manish has declared immovable assets worth 23 lakh. This is primarily about the a residential flat in Vasundara, Ghaziabad. Wife Seema has declared immovable assets worth 70 lakhs. This is again the price of a residential property that Seema owns in Delhi's Mayur Vihar neighbourhood.

The couple does not own any vehicle as per the election affidavit.

Manish's annual income in 2019-20 was 2,89 lakh which went up to 11.95 lakh in 2023-24. His wife's income in 2023-24 was 78,020, according to the affidavit

Last Assembly Elections

In 2020 assembly elections, Sisodia had declared total family assets worth 93.5 lakh which included 7.5 lakh worth movable and 86 lakh worth immovable assets.

In 2015, Sisodia had declared total family assets worth 41.6 lakh which included 9.6 lakh movable and 32 lakh immovable assets.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.