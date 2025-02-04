Delhi Election 2025: With the Delhi Assembly Elections approaching on February 5, 2025, it's crucial for voters to verify their names on the electoral roll. This step-by-step guide will help you check your voter registration online and ensure you can cast your vote.

Delhi Election 2025: The high-octane campaigning for Delhi Assembly Election 2025 has ended. Now, it is over to Delhi's voters to elect the national capital's new government during the polling on February 5.

Delhi has about 1.56 crore voters who can cast their ballots across 13,766 polling stations on February 5. Among them, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh women, while 1,267 are third-gender voters.

Voters must carry their EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) or any other approved government-issued identification, such as an Aadhaar card, on the day of voting.

Here is a step-by-step guide to checking your name on the voter list before casting your franchise:

Step 2 - Find the "Voter Information" or "Voter Services" section. Click on this.

Step 3—You have two options for searching for your voter details. One is by EPIC Number. If you have your EPIC number, you can directly enter it in the search field.

If you don’t have the card, you can find your EPIC number by following these steps:

-Visit the National Voters' Service Portal - https://voters.eci.gov.in/

-Fill details such as your name, birthdate, father’s or husband’s name, gender, and state.

-Click “Search," and your EPIC number will appear on the screen.

Other Methods to find your name on Voter List The other method is to search by name. If you do not have the EPIC number, select the option to search by name. You must provide additional details like your state, district, and assembly constituency, to search.

Step 4 - If you are searching by name, fill in both your first and last names.

Step 5 - Click the ‘Submit’ button after completing the details.

Step 6 - Now, your voter registration information will appear on the screen. This will have your name, EPIC number, polling station, and other details. If your name is on the list, you are eligible to vote on February 5.

Step 7 - You may want to download or print your voter information for easy access on election day.

In case of any errors, the portal also allows you to update your information or complete the registration process online.