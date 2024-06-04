Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Hyderabad Election Results 2024: BJP's Madhavi Latha optimistic about winning, ‘Both Hindus and Muslims voters have…’

Hyderabad Election Results 2024: BJP's Madhavi Latha optimistic about winning, ‘Both Hindus and Muslims voters have…’

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • BJP candidate from Hyderabad, is optimistic about winning the Lok Sabha seat in 2024 polls and said that both Hindu and Muslim voters have supported both BJP and her.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha said that the entire country is looking forward to especially this particular seat's outcome in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"I am pretty excited and all of them who have voted for BJP in the entire country are looking forward to especially this particular seat, that we win and bring justice to the Lok Sabha seat in Hyderabad," Latha said speaking to reporters on counting day.

“Inspite of all discrepancies, Hindus and Muslims (voters) have been fantastic. They have come to support BJP, Modi and me," the BJP candidate added.

