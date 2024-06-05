BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj dubbed herself a “soldier of PM Modi" on Wednesday after winning the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The saffron party has cinched all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital for the third consecutive time with six first time MPs coming to power.

“My responsibility did not increase because my mother was a public representative, it happened because I am the soldier of PM Modi...I will never let down the people who believed in me...Delhi people's votes are answer to every deed of Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

Swaraj won the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 78,370 votes after defeating AAP candidate Somnath Bharti. Data from the Election Commission indicated that this was the lowest margin of victory among all winning candidates in the national capital.

Bansuri Swaraj is the daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj and lawyer and former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal. The Supreme Court advocate joined politics in early 2023 and was soon appointed the co-convener of the legal cell of the Delhi BJP. She was fielded by the BJP in place of outgoing MP and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi from the New Delhi constituency.

BJP supporters in the New Delhi constituency carried shaving kits as the counting of votes remained underway — an apparent dig at Bharti. The AAP candidate had vowed to shave his head if Narendra Modi retained the prime minister's post as the exit polls predicted a landslide win.

The BJP has now won all seven Delhi seats for three consecutive terms. The party however opted to field a slew of fresh faces for the contest against the AAP-Congress combine — retaining only North-East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari. The Congress had fielded candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party in four as part of a seat-sharing agreement between the two constituents of the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies)

