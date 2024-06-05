‘I am the soldier of PM Modi…’: What Bansuri Swaraj said after winning New Delhi Lok Sabha seat
BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj declares herself a loyal supporter of PM Modi after winning New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, securing victory with the lowest margin in national capital. She vows to fulfill her responsibilities and serve the people who trusted her over AAP candidate Somnath Bharti.
BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj dubbed herself a “soldier of PM Modi" on Wednesday after winning the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The saffron party has cinched all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital for the third consecutive time with six first time MPs coming to power.