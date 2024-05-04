Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conducted a roadshow in Jharkhand's Palamu wherein he launched a scathing attack against the Congress Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Taking a dig at former CM Hemant Soren, PM Modi said, "There is no blot of corruption on me in past 25 years as chief minister and prime minister...I don't own a home or even a bicycle; corrupt JMM, Congress leaders amassed huge wealth for their children". Soren has been detained since January 31 following his arrest over an allegation related to a land scam.

During Saturday's rally, Modi reiterated his rhetorics about Congress that the grand old party would give reservation to Muslims. "Till I am alive, will not now allow any design of Congress to succeed in changing the constitution for a reservation to Muslims".

Modi brought in the topic of Pakistan and alleged that Pakistan's leaders are now praying that the Congress “shehzada" becomes India’s PM as they were fearful of the Saffron regime that launched a surgicla strike in 2019.

“The new India knows how to enter enemy territory and strike... Now shaken by the surgical and air strikes, leaders in Pakistan are praying that the Congress ‘shehzada’ becomes PM of India," Modi said.

He urged the electorate to recognise the importance of one vote, “which contributed to building the Ram Temple after generations struggled for 500 years, as well as the scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir."

"With the power of your one vote, the wall of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was buried under the ground. In Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh, from Pashupati to Tirupati, Naxalism, and terrorism were spread and this land was drenched in blood. Your one vote fulfilled the hopes of so many mothers and liberated this earth from Naxalite terrorism," he said.

Elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP winning 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each.

The results will be declared on June 4.

