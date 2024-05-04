'I don't own home or even bicycle': PM Modi attacks JMM, Congress in Lok Sabha election campaign rally in Jharkhand
PM Modi conducts roadshow in Jharkhand's Palamu, attacks Congress and JMM. Claims no corruption charges in 25 years. Warns against Congress's alleged plans for Muslim reservation. Mentions Pakistan's fear of Saffron regime.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conducted a roadshow in Jharkhand's Palamu wherein he launched a scathing attack against the Congress Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Taking a dig at former CM Hemant Soren, PM Modi said, "There is no blot of corruption on me in past 25 years as chief minister and prime minister...I don't own a home or even a bicycle; corrupt JMM, Congress leaders amassed huge wealth for their children". Soren has been detained since January 31 following his arrest over an allegation related to a land scam.