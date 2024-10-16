’I have some strange distinctions,’ says Omar Abdullah ahead of taking oath as Jammu and Kashmir CM in Srinagar today

Omar Abdullah, 54 will be sworn in as Jammu and Kashmir's chief minister amid attendance from key INDIA Bloc leaders. He pledges to listen to citizens' concerns and seeks to restore statehood following the abrogation of Article 370.

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2024, 09:48 AM IST
'I have some strange distinctions,' says Omar Abdullah ahead of taking oath as Jammu and Kashmir CM in Srinagar today
’I have some strange distinctions,’ says Omar Abdullah ahead of taking oath as Jammu and Kashmir CM in Srinagar today

Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah offered floral tributes at the Mazar-e-Anwar – the mausoleum of National Conference founder and his grand father, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, in Srinagar – hours ahead of his swearing-in as Jammu and Kashmir's next chief minister on Wednesday, October 16.

Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, was the first Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir after its accession to India and later served as Chief Minister. Omar's father Farooq Abdullah has been the CM of the erstwhile state thrice.

"We have a lot to do. We have to give people the hope that this is their government and they will be heard. They were not being heard for the last 5-6 years. It will be our responsibility to listen to them and act on it,." Omar said after paying tributes to his grand father at the mausoleum in Hazratbal neighborhood of Srinagar.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah Oath-Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Omar takes oath as JK CM today

Abdullah will be sworn in as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This will be his second term as J&K CM. In the first term, Abdullah was the CM of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir between January 5, 2009 and January 8, 2015.

First CM of J&K UT

"I have some strange distinctions. I was the last chief minister to serve a full six-year term. Now I'll be the first chief minister of the Union territory of J&K. The last distinction, as in the one of serving six years, I'm quite happy about...I hope that the status of a union territory is a temporary one. We look forward to working in cooperation with government of India to resolve the people's problems and the best way to do that would be to start by restoring statehood to J&K, " he said.

The National Conference-Congress alliance won the maiden assembly elections held after the abrogation of Article 370. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar and the oath of office to Abdullah along with his council of ministers will be administered by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

This will be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the former state into two Union Territories.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah to take oath as J&K CM today; Rahul, Kharge, Priyanka to attend

Omar, a former Member of Parliament was the Chief Minister of the erstwhile state between 2009-2015. He had also served as Union Minister of State for External Affairs in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's NDA government from 2001 to 2002.

Jammu and Kashmir was under the Presidential rule since 2018, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support from the coalition government with Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Recently, the president's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, clearing the way for the formation of a new government following the recently concluded Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Will Farooq Abdullah be send to Rajya Sabha?
We have a lot to do. We have to give people the hope that this is their government and they will be heard.

Many INDIA Bloc leaders, including Congress party's Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, are expected to take part in the oath-taking ceremony of Omar today. Leaders including Akhilesh Yadav, Prakash Karat, Supriya Sule, and Kanimozhi have arrived in Srinagar to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

(With ANI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • Omar Abdullah’s leadership marks a significant political shift in Jammu and Kashmir after years of Presidential rule.
  • The restoration of statehood is a key priority for the new government, aiming to address citizens’ concerns.
  • The participation of prominent leaders from the INDIA Bloc underscores the coalition’s political significance in the region.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Business NewsElections’I have some strange distinctions,’ says Omar Abdullah ahead of taking oath as Jammu and Kashmir CM in Srinagar today

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.90
    10:20 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    169.65
    10:20 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.8 (1.07%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    352.05
    10:20 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    2.85 (0.82%)

    Tata Power share price

    464.20
    10:20 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.15%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,740.00
    10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    191.35 (4.21%)

    Siemens share price

    8,018.95
    10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    146.65 (1.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,910.35
    10:08 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    52.55 (1.84%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,437.15
    10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    35.45 (0.23%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,385.25
    10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -301.65 (-6.44%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,614.00
    10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -58 (-3.47%)

    Oil India share price

    542.95
    10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -16.35 (-2.92%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    85.13
    10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -2.41 (-2.75%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    437.20
    10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    29.1 (7.13%)

    Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price

    612.15
    10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    29.15 (5%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,575.10
    10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    69.95 (4.65%)

    B E M L share price

    3,890.30
    10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    170.7 (4.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.