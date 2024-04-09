'If anybody tries to harm our honour then...' Rajnath warns China as its renames Arunachal area
Rajnath also wondered whether a similar attempt by India will result in those areas of the neighbouring country becoming “parts of our territory”.
In Arunachal Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticised China for renaming several areas in the north-eastern state, and said that although India wants to maintain good relations with its neighbours but if someone tries to hurt its honour, then India has the power to respond to it.