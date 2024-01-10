‘If I don’t get immunity, then…’: Donald Trump warns US President of prosecution if charges against him stand
Donald Trump targets Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush for prosecution if he is elected, framing his bid as getting ‘revenge’ against his political enemies
Former US President Donald Trump mentioned that US President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former President George W. Bush on his target list for prosecution if he gets elected in the upcoming elections. During Tuesday's Court hearing, Trump framed his bid to return to office as getting “revenge" against political enemies who have wronged him.