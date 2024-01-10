Former US President Donald Trump mentioned that US President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former President George W. Bush on his target list for prosecution if he gets elected in the upcoming elections. During Tuesday's Court hearing, Trump framed his bid to return to office as getting “revenge" against political enemies who have wronged him.

Following a court hearing on Tuesday, Donald Trump said, “I feel that as a president, you have to have immunity, very simple," reported AP.

Donald Trump'sattorneys presented arguments that presidents have immunity from prosecution for official business. To a panel of three federal judges, Trump's lawyers said, “It’s the opening of a Pandora’s box and it’s a very, very sad thing that’s happened with this whole situation."

Also read: Donald Trump appeals to US Supreme Court to overturn ballot ban in Colorado

Trump pointed out that during Obama administration drone strikes in the Middle East, a US citizen was killed who was identified as a leader of the terrorist group al-Qaida and that man's 16-year-old son is also a US citizen. George W. Bush was accused of providing false information that led to the Iraq War.

The arguments presented by Trump's attorneys related to the federal charges that Trump faces raised new constitutional issues that could only be settled at the US Supreme Court only. Trump's cases mark the first criminal prosecutions of a former president for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results .

Trump's campaign portrays the charges as politically motivated attacks from Biden. Legal experts were skeptical that permitting such charges would lead to prosecutions of several ex-presidents

Trump warned, “That will be bedlam in the country" if the prosecution continues, reported AP. In an interview,Trump's attorney, Will Scharf said in an interview, "The president is exactly right that if this prosecution is allowed to stand, no presidency in the future will ever be safe," reported AP.

A law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, Claire Finkelstein said, “You would think that somebody running for the presidency would not be trying to claim that they're immune to the criminal process but would be reassuring voters that he's following the law," reported AP.

In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump on Monday stated, “If I don’t get Immunity, then Crooked Joe Biden doesn’t get Immunity, and with the Border Invasion and Afghanistan Surrender, alone, not to mention the Millions of dollars that went into his ‘pockets’ with money from foreign countries, Joe would be ripe for Indictment." He added, “By weaponizing the DOJ against his Political Opponent, ME, Joe has opened a giant Pandora’s Box."

A University of Virginia law professor, Saikrishna Prakash wrote in an email, “Trump might be right about the future." Saikrishna Prakash added, “But in any event, I believe he is wrong about whether presidents enjoy immunity from criminal prosecutions."

(With inputs from AP)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!