Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday rejected exit poll predictions and said that if companies that give massages and run spas, conduct exit polls then “you know what will be the condition of exit polls”.

Also Read: Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 LIVE

Amid the intense battle in assembly elections, Delhi recorded a 60.10 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls on Wednesday. Exit polls projected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the Delhi assembly election.

As reported by PTI, Singh said, “If companies that give massages and run spas, conduct exit polls then you know what will be the condition of exit polls. I would only request everyone to wait till February 8.”

Watch the video here:

A total of 699 candidates are engaged in a keen battle that would decided whether the AAP comes to power in Delhi for a fourth term or the BJP gets a chance to form a government in the national capital after 27 years. The Congress also made all-out effort to regain its foothold in the city politics.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said, “Delhi has voted and I believe that Delhi has tried to vote such people who will actually work for Delhi. As far as exit polls are concerned, I feel it is too early to give any reaction over it because exit polls are not always right. I hope whichever party forms the government works for the benefit of people of Delhi, which has become a dustbin now.”

Here's what exit polls said The exit polls varied in their predictions of the BJP's victory margin, with one poll suggesting the party could win 51-60 out of 70 Delhi assembly seats. Two polls also forecasted an AAP victory. These exit polls were released after the conclusion of voting in the Delhi assembly elections on Wednesday, ANI reported.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the BJP is likely to secure 39-49 assembly seats, AAP 21-31 seats, and Congress 0-1 seats.

Matrize's exit poll, on the other hand, predicted a close contest between BJP and AAP, with BJP likely to win 35-40 seats and AAP 32-37 seats. It also suggested Congress could win one seat.

Peoples Pulse exit poll said BJP could win 51-60 assembly seats and AAP 10-19 seats. The exit poll did not give any seats to Congress.

WeePreside exit poll said AAP could win 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats and Congress 0-1 seat.

Votes will be counted on February 8. AAP has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi.

In the 2020 assembly elections, it won 62 out of 70 seats, and BJP won eight. Congress ruled the national capital for 15 years but failed to open its account in the last two assembly polls.