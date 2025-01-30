Delhi Elections 2025: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal cautions Congress supporters that their votes could inadvertently aid the BJP. Amidst rising tensions with Congress, Kejriwal urges voters to prioritise AAP to maintain essential welfare benefits.

Delhi Elections 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on January 30 warned Congress party supporters that their votes for the grand old party would, in a way, benefit the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The former chief minister urged voters to vote for AAP to continue receiving the benefits of its welfare schemes.

“I want to talk to the supporters of the Congress party today. Recently, a few people came to meet me. I asked them who they would vote for. They said to Congress. I asked them why they would vote for Congress when there is nothing left of them in Delhi...They said Congress isn't the same anymore. They said the Congress supporters work to make sure Congress wins, and the party leaders work to ensure the party loses," Arvind Kejriwal said, addressing a press conference.

Delhi Elections are scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

“They also said that it is clear that Congress aims to ensure AAP loses the Delhi elections, and the party is working along with BJP for this..... I appeal to Congress supporters: if they vote for Congress, they will benefit the BJP. If the BJP comes to power, you will stop getting all the facilities from the AAP government. You will not be saving at least ₹25000 each month. Can you afford it?" Kejriwal asked

The Congress has been trying to regain its foothold in Delhi, where it was in power for 15 years until 2013. AAP and the Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc but rivals in Punjab and Delhi.

AAP has been in power in Delhi since 2015. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party won the Delhi Elections in 2015 and 2020.

Delhi Elections 2025: Escalating AAP-Congress tussle Kejriwal's comments came amid an escalating AAP-Congress tussle ahead of the February 5 polls. On January 28, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, launched a scathing attack on chief Arvind Kejriwal and his party colleague Manish Sisodia, accusing the two of being the ‘architects’ of the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

While targeting Kejriwal, Gandhi used the term ‘sheesh mahal’ – a phrase coined by the BJP to highlight the alleged overspending in the CM's bungalow.

"And you must have seen the pictures of his house. Narendra Modi had thrown me out of my house. I handed over my keys and asked them to get going. Kejriwal lives in a mahal, in a sheesh mahal," Gandhi said, addressing a rally in the Patparganj assembly constituency represented by Sisodia.

Hours after Rahul Gandhi’s attack, Kejriwal hit back, wondering why no Congress leader has been arrested in the National Herald case so far. “Modi ji jails people even in fake cases like the liquor scam. Why haven’t you and your family been arrested in an open and shut case like the National Herald," he wrote on X.