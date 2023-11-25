'Ignore mistakes, keep state's interest in mind': Ashok Gehlot's final appeal as polling begins in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Voting: Polling began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties including the ruling Congress and BJP.
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Voting: As polling began for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made a final appeal to voters, urging them to "ignore any mistake" that might have happened and vote while keeping the "state's interests in mind."