Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Voting: As polling began for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made a final appeal to voters, urging them to "ignore any mistake" that might have happened and vote while keeping the "state's interests in mind."

Gehlot said that his government's schemes would only be continued if the Congress regained power, otherwise, the BJP would slash down all schemes once it came to power. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Voting LIVE Updates

"I want to appeal to people that ignore if a mistake has happened and vote while keeping the state's interest in mind. We have also introduced several schemes keeping states' welfare in mind that can only strengthen if the government gets repeated. But if they (BJP) to power, those schemes will be stopped...We want to strengthen our existing schemes and want to fulfil the guarantees that are given this time. Our agenda is clear," he said.

Gehlot who was talking exclusively to ANI, showed his confidence in the party's victory in the state.

"The government will be repeated this time, it is sure. Right now, the mood of the people is to repeat the government. In Kerala, for 70 years, Congress and CPI(M) used to come to power alternately, but this time the CPI(M) government was repeated because they did good work. If we look at the mood of the people, it is understandable that they have liked our governance and schemes."

Talking about the alleged attempts made by the BJP to topple different state governments, Gehlot said, "The way BJP conspired to topple the state government in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka by horse-trading... ₹10 crore was offered to our MLAs but not a single MLA left the Congress. If our MLAs were corrupt, they would have left our party for that ₹10 crores...so the allegation that all our MLAs are corrupt is just rubbish."

When asked about the Chief Minister's post after the election, he said this decision would be taken by the party's high command, as his party is quite disciplined.

Talking about the election campaign turning more into PM Modi vs Ashok Gehlot, he said, "PM has pain in his heart that they have not been able to topple Rajasthan government as they did in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra."

Meanwhile, all preparations for voting in the state have been completed. A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of the candidates at a total of 51,890 polling stations in the assembly constituencies.

1,70,99,334 young voters in the 18-30 age group will vote, including 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age group. Polling will be held in 199 out of 200 constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

While the election in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat has been adjourned due to the death of the Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, who was also the sitting MLA.

