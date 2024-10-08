Iltija Mufti J&K Election Results 2024: Mehmooba Mufti’s daughter trailing in Bijbehara seat, as per early trends

Iltija Mufti, J&K Election Results 2024: PDP leader and Mehmooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti is currently trailing from Jammu and Kashir's Bijbehara seat, early trends by Election Commission show. She is trailing against NC's Bashir Ahmad Veeri.

Speaking about overall J&K elections, Congress-NC has crossed the majority mark of 46 seats, the party is leading with 49 seats, BJP falls short by 20.

Earlier, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had asserted that the next government in Jammu and Kashmir will be secular and not without her party’s support. "The government will be secular… without the PDP’s support, no government will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir. There will never be a BJP government in the region," she had asserted.

Assembly elections LIVE Updates The counting of votes began on Tuesday for 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, the final leg of an electoral journey that will give the union territory its first elected government since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014 were held over three phases, registering 64 per cent voter turnout.

The Congress-National Conference alliance, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the main stakeholders in the keenly watched assembly election held five years after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

What did the Exit Poll predicted for Jammu and Kashmir? The India Today-C Voter has predicted 23-27 seats for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and 40-48 seats for the NC-Congress alliance. The PDP gets 6-12 seats and others 6-11 seats in J&K, according to India Today -C Voter exit poll.