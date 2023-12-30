Imran Khan's nomination for 2024 Pakistan national elections rejected by poll body
Pakistan's election body rejects former Prime Minister Imran Khan's nomination for the 2024 General Elections due to his disqualification and lack of voter registration.
Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's nomination for the 8 February 2024 General Elections has been rejected by Pakistan's election body. Imran Khan had filed nomination in two constituencies.
