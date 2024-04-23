Active Stocks
Business News/ Elections / In Bengaluru, Priyanka Gandhi takes 'superman' jibe at BJP for inflation: 'Mile aapko Mehangaiman'
In Bengaluru, Priyanka Gandhi takes 'superman' jibe at BJP for inflation: 'Mile aapko Mehangaiman'

Written By Arshdeep kaur

During a rally in Bengaluru, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accuses BJP of not fulfilling promises, refers to them as 'Superman' who brought 'Mehangaiman'.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-X)Premium
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-X)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took 'Superman' jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party for rising inflation in the country saying that the BJP promised a lot of things but delivered nothing. 

Addressing a public rally in Bengaluru, Priyanka said, “Aapko 'Superman' ki image dikhai gayi lekin mile aapko 'Mehangaiman'..."

The truth is, she said, that the BJP government “did not work for you in these 10 years".

"My mother's 'Mangalsutra' was sacrificed for this country": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flays PM over his remarks in Rajasthan.

When there was war, Indira Gandhi donated her gold: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Karnataka rally, slamming PM's remarks in Rajasthan.

 

Published: 23 Apr 2024, 09:13 PM IST
