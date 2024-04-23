In Bengaluru, Priyanka Gandhi takes 'superman' jibe at BJP for inflation: 'Mile aapko Mehangaiman'
During a rally in Bengaluru, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accuses BJP of not fulfilling promises, refers to them as 'Superman' who brought 'Mehangaiman'.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took 'Superman' jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party for rising inflation in the country saying that the BJP promised a lot of things but delivered nothing.
