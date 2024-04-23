During a rally in Bengaluru, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accuses BJP of not fulfilling promises, refers to them as 'Superman' who brought 'Mehangaiman'.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took 'Superman' jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party for rising inflation in the country saying that the BJP promised a lot of things but delivered nothing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a public rally in Bengaluru, Priyanka said, “Aapko 'Superman' ki image dikhai gayi lekin mile aapko 'Mehangaiman'..."

The truth is, she said, that the BJP government “did not work for you in these 10 years". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My mother's 'Mangalsutra' was sacrificed for this country": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flays PM over his remarks in Rajasthan.

When there was war, Indira Gandhi donated her gold: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Karnataka rally, slamming PM's remarks in Rajasthan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!