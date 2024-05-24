In charts: The times when ECI junked your votes and asked for a repoll
SummaryIn the last three Lok Sabha elections, a total of 1,474 polling stations across 295 constituencies have seen repolls being held for various reasons
Earlier this month, the Election Commission of India ordered repolling at a polling station in Gujarat’s Dahod Lok Sabha constituency. The reason? A man had gone viral live-streaming while voting at the booth on 7 May, after which the poll body deemed the votes that had already been cast as worthless, and decided to repeat the process. The digital era may throw up new reasons for repolls, but the phenomenon isn’t new.